Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 444-4116
Edward McGovern Obituary
Mr. Edward Francis “Ted” McGovern, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Linden Hall Nursing Home, Kennett Square, PA after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Taylor) McGovern. Born on May 19, 1930 in Wilmington, DE he was the son of the late Edward J. and Julia (McTague) McGovern. Mr. McGovern worked for State Farm Insurance Company for 30 years as an Agent, then an Agency Manager and finally as the corporate Director of Education and Training. Throughout his life, Mr. McGovern was also a professional musician, playing primarily the piano and guitar and as band leader of several bands, including the Beachcombers, the Blue Notes Quartet, The Notables and Ted McGovern Music. In addition to his wife, Mr. McGovern is survived by his four children – Julie Balentine of Honey Brook, PA; Janet Herr (Brian) of Castle Rock, CO; John McGovern of Avondale, PA and Elaine Kelleher (Eric) of Avondale, PA; as well as 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will happen at a date to be determined. Arrangements are being handled by the Kuzo Funeral Home. Please visit Mr. McGovern’s online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.
Published in the Southern Chester County on Apr. 2, 2020
