|
|
Frances T. Lukas of West Grove, PA, passed away Monday, June 17 2019 at Twin Pines Retirement Community. She was the daughter of the late Vincent Lukas and the late Monica Butkas Lukas. Frances worked as a Supervisor for Hanger Inc., the largest owner and operator of orthotic and prosthetic patient care clinics in the U.S. She was also a member of Assumption BVM for 12 years. Frances was an avid reader and took full advantage of her membership at the West Grove Library. She also loved to garden and had a tremendous green thumb. Frances was always tending to her African Violets and they thrived under her care. She enjoyed travelling and had visited both Alaska and California, where she came back a wine connoisseur! Frances was kind and generous. She was constantly looking for ways to help others and make the world a better place. Her gentle spirit will be missed by all that knew her. Frances is survived by 2 nephews, Vince Gobel and his wife, Ramona of West Grove, Pa and Paul Nestor of Philadelphia, PA; 2 nieces, Joann Bonner of Folcroft, PA and Barbara McCann of Sewell, NJ. She was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Gobel and Monica Nestor. A Memorial Mass for Frances will be held 10:00AM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Assumption BVM, 300 State Rd, West Grove, PA 19390. Her Inurnment will follow at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Frances’ honor be made to Assumption BVM Parish. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in the Southern Chester County on June 27, 2019