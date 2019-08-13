|
|
Harry F. Brown Jr. was born in Mexia, Texas and raised in Texas and Michigan. After high school Harry graduated from technical college with a degree in electrical engineering. He went to work for Bell Telephone in Michigan then transferred to Delaware and then Pennsylvania. He retired as a supervisor after forty (40) years of service. During WWII Harry enlisted in the US Army and served as a sergeant in the Signal Corps in the European Theater. While crossing the English Channel his transport ship, HMS Javelin, was sunk by a German submarine. He survived the ordeal, land served until 1945 when he was honorably discharged from Army. Harry was formerly married to Sue Fenimore Brown. He had four children, Dennis, Roger Carson and Jennifer, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. While living in Kennett he met and married Eva (Peggy) Worrall Brown and was happily married for thirty-three years. Peggy preceded him in death. Harry had a brief illness and died in hospice care attended by family, friends and his loving companion Ann Lytle. Harry was a resident of Kennett for fifty-six years and an active supporter of the Friends Home and Kennett Senior Center. Memorial donations should be directed to those two organizations.
Published in the Southern Chester County on Aug. 22, 2019