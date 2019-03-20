|
HELEN ANN GEHR BURKHART, age 87, of Shreveport, LA, formerly of Avondale, PA, where she had lived for 51 years, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Colonial Oaks Nursing Center, Bossier City, LA. She was the wife of Jay Burkhart who passed away in 2003, and with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Ephrata, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Gehr and the late M. Kathryn Bard Gehr. She was a member St. Michael Lutheran Church, Unionville, PA, where she served on numerous committies. She was also a member of the Christian Motorcyclists Assoc. She loved music, singing, art, gardening and being outdoors and being with her family and friends. She is survived by one son, Jay Burkhart, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Shreveport, LA; Daughter-in Law, Susan Burkhart of West Grove, PA; one brother, John Gehr and his wife Beth of New Holland, PA; four grandchildren, Crystal Gautreaux and her husband Chip of Larose, LA, Brian Burkhart of Shreveport, LA, Edward Burkhart of San Diego, CA and Harry Burkhart of West Chester, PA. She was predeceased by one son, Michael Burkhart. The family would like to thank Christy Youngblood, caregiver and friend, the staff of Colonial Oaks Nursing Center and Regional Hospice for the excellent care given to Mrs. Burkhart. You are invited to visit with her family and friend from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 109 E. Doe Run Road (& Route 82), Unionville, PA. Her Funeral service will follow at 11:00 with Rev. Frederick DeRasmo officiating. A 2:30 Graveside service will be held Saturday afternoon, March 30, 2019 at the Bergstrasse Cemetery, Ephrata, PA. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA.
Published in the Southern Chester County on Mar. 28, 2019