Judy Smith died peacefully at home on March 11, 2020 at the age of 70. Her life was highlighted by her professional and volunteer work with children, her faith and her relationships with friends and family. She was born Judith Ann McCullough on May 23, 1949 in Baldwin, Missouri, to parents Edwin McCullough and Wilma Powell McCullough. She graduated from Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri where classmates remember her as a cheerleader and homecoming princess. She stayed in the Kansas City area and received her associate degree in Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Wilmington, Delaware where she worked as a nurse in local hospitals and received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Delaware. Judy and Ron Smith met in 1970 in Wilmington, Delaware and were married at Limestone Presbyterian Church on September 11, 1971, beginning a loving, lifelong partnership. After career transfers to Atlanta, Georgia and Detroit, Michigan, Ron and Judy moved to Unionville, Pennsylvania in 1986 and lived there for 23 years. They raised two daughters there, both of whom graduated from Unionville High School. Judy held many nursing positions, including as a nurse in local doctors’ offices, in the WIC (Women, Infant, and Children) program, Visiting Nurses, and Jenner’s Pond Retirement Community. Her most rewarding position was as a visiting nurse in Nurse Family Partnership in Chester County, Pennsylvania. In that role, she worked with young, first-time, at-risk pregnant women, helping them prepare for motherhood, and continuing to care for mother and child through the first two years of the child’s life. Throughout it all, she encouraged the women and coached them in decision making and life skills. Judy also enjoyed her volunteer opportunities. She was a regular visitor at Kathryn’s and Karen’s school activities, and was a regular Sunday School teacher at Kennett Square Presbyterian Church, where she also served on the Mission Committee and as a Deacon, caring for others. All of these roles highlighted her love for children and their parents and utilized her skills and gifts. After her retirement and move to North Texas in 2009, she thrived as an active and fun grandmother, affectionately called Mamsy by her 3 grandchildren. She volunteered as an advocate for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of Collin County, where several of her cases were with infants and toddlers in a foster care setting. She advocated for the children and coached the parents and foster parents as they worked toward family reunification or successful adoption. Judy is survived by Ron Smith, her loving husband of 48 years; two daughters – Kathryn Lysko of Allen, Texas, and Karen Reynolds of Asheville, North Carolina; three grandchildren – Kelly Lysko (age 13), Max Lysko (age 9), and Owen Reynolds (age 7). Judy was an only child, but she had life-long friends and cousins who became like sisters to her. In her last months, it was visits with those special people and other friends and family that she cherished. Her family wants to thank all those who supported them during this time, including the nurses, doctors and staff at Texas Oncology and Vitas Hospice Care. Everyone who knew Judy noticed her engaging smile and appreciated her listening ear, her loving heart, joyful spirit, and demonstrations of her faith. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to CASA of Collin County at casaofcollincounty.org. To leave on-line remembrances or notes, visit https://www.turrentinejacksonmorrow.com/obituaries/judya_smith
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Southern Chester County from Jun. 22 to Jul. 2, 2020.