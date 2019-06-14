Home

Katharine M. Wells passed away on June 13th, 2019. Born in Abington, Pennsylvania on June 23rd, 1932. She is survived by her husband William “Bill” D. Wells, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. She is also survived by her four children: Katharine E. Hawes of Oxford, PA; William H. Wells of West Grove, PA; Thomas M. Wells of Southold, NY; and David V. Wells of West Grove, PA. She has nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A private family service is planned. A public memorial service will be held at Kendal/Crosslands in Kennett Square PA, at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Planned Parenthood of Chester County or Chester County SPCA. She was a loving Spouse, Mother and Educator, and will be remembered as a sincere and kind woman.
Published in the Southern Chester County on June 20, 2019
