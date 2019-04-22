|
Lydia A. Blevins died on April 15 at Chester County Hospital. She was 97 years old. A longtime resident of Kennett, she is survived by three daughters and three grandchildren. Her husband James died in 2003. Calling hours will be held at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State Street, Kennett Square on Thursday May 2 from 5-8PM. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick RC Church 212 Meredith St. Kennett Square on Friday May 3 at 11AM. Int. St. Patrick Cemetery.
Published in the Southern Chester County on Apr. 25, 2019