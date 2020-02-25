|
Mary Branella Ciarrocchi, a loving matriarch and devoted sister and friend, died early Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 91, at Stonegates, in Wilmington, Delaware. Born in Coatesville, PA, Chester County, she dedicated her life to her late husband, Charles J. Ciarrocchi, Sr., and devoted her faith-filled energies to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was a proud graduate of Scott High School in Coatesville. She worked as a stenographer at Coatesville Hospital, accompanying doctors on their rounds, eager to learn all she could about medicine. Music became a centerpiece of her life, singing with a regional choral group, where she was eager to use her alto voice to harmonize any melody. When she married Charles J. Ciarrocchi in September, 1950, her life pivoted to Toughkenamon and Kennett Square, where she became an active member of St. Patrick’s Church. Chairing the annual dinner dance fund-raisers, and helping to edit the St. Patrick’s Cook Book used her creativity to generously help the faith community she belonged to for 63 years. She also learned to play golf, because then, she could share in her husband’s greatest passion, outside of his family. Mary leaves her family a legacy of unwaivering faith in God, generosity, humility and love. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ciarrocchi Fineman of Merion Station, PA, her two sons, Charles J. Ciarrocchi, Jr. of Wilmington, DE and James J. Ciarrocchi of Chadds Ford, PA and her twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends starting at 9:30 A.M on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 North DuPont Street, Wilmington, DE, with a Funeral Mass celebrated at Noon. Entombment will be private at Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. In lieu of flowers, the Ciarrocchi family requests donations to the Ministry of Caring, Wilmington, DE. There is more information at the Ministry of Caring website, www.ministryofcaring.org. Arrangements are being coordinated by the Kuzo Funeral Home, of Kennett Square, PA. Please visit Mrs. Ciarrocchi’s online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published in the Southern Chester County on Mar. 5, 2020