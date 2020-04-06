|
|
Mary “Tippi” Frances Carlino, 82 passed away peacefully at her home in Kennett Square on April, 2 surrounded by her family. Born in Kennett Square, PA, Tippi was the daughter of Paul J. Pesce and Kathryn A. DeAngelo Pesce. Tippi got her nickname at an early age when her father always sang the song “Tippi Tippi Tin” to her. Tippi was a life-long resident of Kennett Square, working as an office manager at Kennett Advance Printing from 1972 to 2019. Tippi had an outgoing and gregarious personality and made friends at every turn of her life. She stayed close with her high school friends (Kennett High School, class of 1955) and her many customers at Kennett Advance, in addition to the many friends she made as a life-long parishioner and devout Catholic at St. Patrick’s church in Kennett Square. Tippi’s greatest joy in life was her family, and nothing made her happier than having all of her family around her table, enjoying a home cooked Italian meal. She was an incredible cook, and made sure everyone got their favorite meal prepared for their birthday. She also loved to read. Tippi developed a love of sports from her father, and was especially a fanatical follower of Penn State Football and the Philadelphia Phillies. Her favorite teams, however, were any of those that included her children or grandchildren. From 4 year old tee ball, to watching a grandson and granddaughter play collegiately, she attended hundreds of games over the years, and was always the loudest and most enthusiastic fan for all of them. She loved to see them succeed and was a self-admitted “poor loser” when things did not turn out for “her” team. Tippi cherished the memories from a family trip of a lifetime to Italy; a two week vacation that she enjoyed in 2015 with all of her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. Tippi is survived by her son Donald S. Carlino, Jr and his wife, Heather of Kennett Square, son Michael V. Carlino and his wife, Amy of Kennett Square, daughter Christine Carlino and her partner David Tucker of Kill Devil Hills, NC; grandchildren DJ, Samantha, Andrew, Nathan and Abigail; and sister, Joan A. DePoulter. In addition to her parents, Tippi was preceded in death by her husband Donald S. Carlino, Sr. with whom she shared 44 years of marriage, and who passed away in 2004. Burial services will be private, and a full service and mass will be held at a later date when possible. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tippi’s name to the . Checks can be mailed to the Attn: In Memory of Tippi Carlino, 1818 Market St, Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or online at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html. To donate via credit card by phone, call (800) 227-2345. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in the Southern Chester County on Apr. 16, 2020