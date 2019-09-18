|
Nicholas F. Catanese, Jr., 86, of Oxford and formerly of Coatesville died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Jenner’s Pond, West Grove. He was the husband of Naomi Robinson Catanese with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Nicholas F. and Rose Porreca Catanese. Nick was a 1951 graduate of Scott High School where he was class vice president and continued being active in the class reunions and the Alumni Association. He served in the U. S. Army from 1953-1955. After his military service, he began working with various financial institutions retiring in 2000 as a Regional Director of American General Finance. He was also a member of the Lions Club of Oxford. Surviving him, in addition to his wife, Naomi, is a daughter, Ellen N. Hughes (Thomas); a son-in-law, Arthur Salatto; a grandson, Gregory Hughes (Kaity) and two great grandchildren, Charles and Sylvie. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Ann Catanese and a sister, Geraldine Catanese. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Harris Mountain Funeral & Cremation Service, 1030 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville where relatives and friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in the Southern Chester County on Sept. 26, 2019