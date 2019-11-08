|
|
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Dr. Patrick T. Hardesty of Kennett Square, PA, on September 10, 2019 at the ACTS Country House, Wilmington, DE. Patrick was born in Owensboro, KY to J. Andrew and Margaret (Greenwell) Hardesty, who pre-deceased him as did a brother-in-law, Dr. James C. Doig. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Dr. Linda G. Carter, and six siblings, Stephen Hardesty (Patricia), Dr. Kathleen Hardesty Doig, Dr. Martha Hardesty (Nasser Pooladian), Richard Hardesty (Nancy), Susan Hardesty Routt and Charles Hardesty (Rita), as well as nine nieces and nephews. Patrick received a B.A. in chemistry from Brescia College in 1973 and an M.A. in the same subject from Purdue University in 1975. He continued his studies at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and was awarded his doctorate in Analytical Chemistry in 1980. His career from that point on was with the DuPont Company where he held various positions, retiring after 34 years as a Manager in the Global Regulatory Affairs Group for Crop Protection. A man of many talents and much curiosity, Patrick was an avid whitewater kayaker with the Wilmington Trail Club. He also loved history of words, good puns, travel, building stonewalls, gardening and restoring antique tractors. Patrick was a member of Tri-State Jazz Society, American Chemical Society and St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Special thanks are extended to the many people who cared for and comforted Patrick. On Sunday, November 17, 2019, casual time will be spent with friends and family to celebrate Pat’s life at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington. A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 pm and a memorial service will begin at 3 pm. A reception will immediately follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kennett Area Community Service P.O. Box 1025 Kennett Square, PA 19348 or to the . For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Southern Chester County on Nov. 14, 2019