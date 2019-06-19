|
Ray E. Omholt, of Kennett Square, PA died at his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 89 years of age. Ray is survived by his wife, Inka Neumayr Omholt, and his four children, Ted, Jennifer, Karen, and Clark Omholt, his step-daughter Jeanette Neumayr, and his four grandchildren, Elise and Lexi Omholt, Zachary Roberts, and Sasha Omholt of Marin County, CA. Ray’s Viking blood was from his Norwegian parents, Björn and Randi. Ray grew up in in Wynnewood near Philadelphia and went on to earn a BSCE at Lehigh University and then served in the Air Force. Ray’s first marriage was in 1952 to Jeanette Selby, with whom he raised a family. Ray had a stroke at age 60, a life-changing event for him. His transformation led him to Inka, the woman and best friend of his dreams. Ray earned 49 engineering and software patents worldwide over the course of his life. His favorite interests were relationships, friendship groups, his ping pong club, and designing reading memory apps for advanced students. In the last 25 years of his life, Ray was the founder of three continuous friendship groups which profoundly contributed to his life and those of its members. When asked how he would like to be remembered, his response: “As one of the happiest men who ever lived.” He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and a deeply valued friend to many. A Memorial Service celebrating Ray’s life will be held at 2:30pm on Sunday, June 30 at the Church of the Loving Shepherd, 1066 South New St. in West Chester, PA. Ray’s family requests that any memorial donations be made to Penn Medicine Hospice – Chester County or the Church of the Loving Shepherd. According to Ray’s wishes, his body was donated to the Humanity Gifts Registry which benefits Pennsylvania’s medical education and research programs.
Published in the Southern Chester County on June 27, 2019