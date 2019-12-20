|
Sidney B. Hutton III, age 74 of West Grove, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Twin Pines Health Care Center following a long illness. Born 1945 in Central City, NE, he was the son of the late Sidney B. Hutton, Jr. and the late Louise Schneiderheinz Hutton. Sidney attended Avon Grove area schools and was graduated from Sandy Spring Friends School in Sandy Spring, MD. He continued his studies at Farmingdale State College SUNY in Long Island, NY where he earned his Associate’s Degree. Sidney was passionate about woodworking and enjoyed building furniture. He had a deep love of music as well. Sidney was an enduring and resilient man and his creative spirit will truly be missed. Sidney is survived by 2 sisters, Laura Hutton of Wilmington, DE and Marina Conrad (Steve) of Long Island, NY; his brother, Carl A. Hutton of New York, NY; his nephew, Timothy Sullivan (Jiranee) of Shanghai, China and their children, Jeremiah and Shane; his niece, Alexandra Sidney of Long Island, NY; as well as numerous cousins in Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Texas, New York, Washington, California, Connecticut and Arizona. Services for Sidney will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations in Sidney’s memory be made to NAMI Delaware, 2400 W. 4th Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19805 or to Sandy Spring Friends School, Advancement Office, 16923 Norwood Road, Sandy Spring, MD 20860. Arrangements by Foulk Funeral Home of West Grove, PA
Published in the Southern Chester County on Dec. 26, 2019