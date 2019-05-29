Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Hutton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Hutton Obituary
Thomas J. Hutton, age 69 and a longtime resident of the Newtown area, passed away May 23, 2019 at his home peacefully, under the gentle care of local hospice, from heart failure. He is survived by his mother, Frances Sue Hutton; his brother Kenneth R. Hutton; two nieces, Christie Conn and Amy Spaziani and his longtime friend Jane DuPont. After graduating with an engineering degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Tom first enjoyed a working career as an inspection engineer for Hartford Steam Boiler Insurance. He subsequently spent a quarter century working at the local Acme in a variety of positions. Tom’s life hobbies included photography, coin and stamp collecting, exploring lighthouses all over the East Coast and hiking. Services and interment will be private. www.jamesobradley.com
Published in the Southern Chester County on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.