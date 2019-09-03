|
Virginia “Ginny” A. Basilio, age 69, of Kennett Square passed away on Aug. 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 48 years of Anthony “Tony” N. Basilio, Jr.; loving mother of Anthony N. Basilio, III (Molly) and David J. Basilio (Lisa); sister of Richard L. Stevens, Mary E. Fissel, Linda K. Basilio (James A.) and Donna Shaffer; grandmother of David J., Emily E., Mia E., and Avery N. Also survived by two step-grandchildren, Mark and Kristen Rhodes and many nieces & nephews. A viewing will be on Thu., Sep. 5 from 6 to 8PM and on Fri. from 9 to 10:30AM at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square. A Funeral Mass will be at 11AM on Fri. Sep. 6, 2019 at St. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 212 Meredith Street, Kennett Square. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in the Southern Chester County on Sept. 5, 2019