Ada Belle (Edwards) Davis Rooker, 89, went to her heavenly home on October 21, 2020 from Bristol Village Long Term Care. She was born on November 3, 1930 in Pike County, to the late Mary Belle and Joseph Edwards.



Ada is survived by her only child, James R. Davis of Navarre, FL and her grandson, Jeff Davis of Waverly and great grandchildren, Ragen and Rylin Davis. She is preceded in death by her first husband, James D. Davis and her second husband, Robert F. Rooker.



Ada retired from the Veterans Administration in Chillicothe. She was an active member of Brookside Church. Ada enjoyed crafts and making flower arrangements. She was also known for her delicious apple dumplings.



In accordance with her wishes, calling hours will not be observed. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, with Pastor Jack Norman officiating.



Memorial contributions can be made in Ada's name to Brookside Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store