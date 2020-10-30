Alfred T. (Sonny) Ruston, 83, of Jackson, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 24, 1937 in Athens, Ohio, to the late Alfred E. Ruston and Ruby (Barnhill) Ruston.He is survived by his wife, Marolyn Ruston of 19 years; a stepson, Steve (Staci) Knisley of Lancaster, Ohio; two step-grandchildren, Kayla Knisley and Seth Knisley both of Chillicothe, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Carolyn Clippinger of Evansville, Indiana; one cousin Shirley Conner of Rocky River, Ohio; numerous family members; and two special employees, Dina Wilbur and Leah Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents, one uncle and one aunt.Sonny was a 1955 graduate of Jackson High School. Following high school, he attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, seeking a degree in electrical engineering and later attended the University of Rio Grande for accounting. Sonny always said he wanted to know both sides of the business. He joined A.E. Ruston Electric, the family business, in 1961. He knew from a young boy that he wanted this to be his life's work. From father to son, the business has stood and survived the test of time of a family-owned business. His ultimate goal was to have the business reach 100 years. This goal will be met by Marolyn, Dina, Leah, and other loyal employees, Anthony Gabriel, Tom Gabriel, Meredith Tindall and Matt Fraley, all of whom he considered family. Sonny had two very special life-long friends, Dallas Lloyd and John Smith.He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Jackson, as well as the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce from which he received "The Business of The Year Award" in 2012. A.E. Ruston Electric has belonged to the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce for 90 years. Sonny was also a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson.The family will receive friends at the Lewis-Gillum Funeral Home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on November 2, 2020 at the funeral home in Jackson at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Janie Karl and Jay Madigan officiating. Burial will follow in Alexander Cemetery, Albany, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church, 150 Portsmouth Street, Jackson, Ohio 45640.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio.Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, those attending are asked to wear a mask indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines.