1/1
Andrew Steven McGinnis
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Steven McGinnis, age 40, left this world way too early. Andy passed away at his residence on Leeds Road in Chillicothe on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born in Gallipolis, Ohio on August 7, 1980 to Michael McGinnis and Glenda (Coffey) McGinnis.

Besides his parents, Andy leaves to mourn his death three sons: Noah Andrew McGinnis (age 14), Haiden Nash McGinnis (age 10) and Ashton Drew McGinnis (age 6); a brother, Eric (Teresa) McGinnis; and sisters: Amanda (Aaron) Watters and Stacy (Dustin) Herbert. Also surviving are his grandmother, Arpie Coffey; and uncle, Gaylord (Marcia) Coffey; three aunts: Agatha Proitsis, Bobbette Frazee and Janice (Darrell) Presson. He also leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

He was preceded in passing by his maternal grandfather, Liberty Coffey, and his paternal grandparents, Noah and Faye McGinnis.

Andy was loved by all his family. We will miss his giant hugs and smiles.

He worked at PPG and later at Mead Paper Mill.

Funeral services will be held at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m., with Elders Mike Fortner, Hank Forgey and Greg Sowards officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 11th from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Per State of Ohio and Jackson County Health Department recommendations, face masks will be required and social distancing must be maintained.

Arrangements are by the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home
28 Harding Ave
Jackson, OH 45640
(740) 286-2010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved