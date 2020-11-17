1/1
Arlene Garnes
1946 - 2020
Arlene Garnes, 74, of Circleville, died at 8:40 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on Monday, March 4, 1946 in Ross County, a daughter of the late Wardie and Katherine M. Beatty Ragland.

She is survived by one daughter, Becky Garnes and one son Guy (Jolene Burns) Garnes of Circleville, one great aunt, Kate Ragland, two sisters, Daisy Cosby of Chillicothe, Charlotte Wilson of Springfield, two brother, Franklin Ragland and Wardie Ragland Jr. of Chillicothe and many nieces and nephews and a close family friend, Anna Summerson. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicolle Garnes, three sisters, Hilda Jackson, Gladys Logan and her twin sister, Darlene Ragland.

Arlene was a 1964 graduate of Frankfort High School. She had worked at Mead and General Electric. She had been a member of Zion Baptist Church.

In accordance with COVID 19 guidelines, a private graveside service will be held in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Pastor Mark Gray officiating. No calling hours will be held.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
