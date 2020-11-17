1/
Barbara R. Havens
1939 - 2020
Barbara R. Havens, 81, of Minford, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born April 23, 1939 in Minford to the late Chester E. and Sylvia (Kirk) Havens. She was a Registered Nurse having most recently worked for the Area Agency on Aging. She loved her career that allowed her to always help others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings; Jerry, Dan, Raymond, Greg, and Nancy Lou Havens.


Barbara is survived by her son, Andrew Havens (Susan) of Portsmouth, a brother, Nick Havens of Minford, four sisters; Jeannie Hart of Columbus, Melodie Havens of Minford, Teresa Whitman (David) of New Port Richey, FL, Patricia Havens of Minford, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara, can be made to her favorite charity, Lost and Found Pets Scioto 501 Rescue, P.O. Box 581 Lucasville, OH 45648

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 17, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Bobbi at the AAA,7 for a number of years and always considered her a friend and enjoyed working with her. Prayers and condolences for the family. Rest in peace Bobbi.
Rex Sanders
Coworker
