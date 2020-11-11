Betty Jean Clark Perry Conaway (as her electric bill came for over 50 years) 92, of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Hillview Health Care in Portsmouth.



She was born May 18, 1928 in Clarktown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and Ethel Giles Craig Clark.



Betty was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse from Rest Haven Nursing Home in McDermott working until the age of 75. Driven to graduate with her youngest, she went back to obtain her GED in 1983 even though her Valley High School class of 1945 treated her as one of them. She found joy in her grandchildren, gardening, remaining independent, and the Silver Sneakers exercise girls who she loved so much. She was a member of the Lucasville Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star.



She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Raymond Conaway, October 3, 1968: her son and daughter-in-law, Donald Eugene and Maggie Perry, her son, John Michael "Mike" Perry; her daughter and son-in-law, Joan Marie and Robert O. "Bob" Wallace; and two sisters, Marguerite Miller and Grace Harness.



Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Don and Barb Conaway of Lucasville; 6 grandchildren, Cindy Perry (Scott) Bloomfield, John (Tanya) Perry both of Minford, Jason Wallace of Victoria, TX, Kayla (Dylan) Felty of Portsmouth, Kamryn (Neal Whisman) Conaway of Lucasville, Karsyn Conaway of Lucasville; two great-grandchildren, Morgan (Aaron) Cooper of Lucasville and Jacob (Grace Duduit) Perry; her sister, W. Aileen Felty of Rock Hill, SC; her brother, Frank (Sue) Clark of Clarktown; and her stepson, James R. Conaway of Virginia.



Graveside services will be conducted at noon, Friday, November 13, 2020 in Scioto Burial Park with Dennis Evans officiating. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Alumni Association, c/o David Adkins 1988 Cook Road, Lucasville, OH 45648 or the Lucasville American Legion, c/o Ron Caldwell, PO Box 1292, Lucasville, OH 45648.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store