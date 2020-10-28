1/
Betty Lou Hall
1932 - 2020
Betty Lou Hall, 87, of Chillicothe, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Traditions of Chillicothe. She was born on November 29, 1932 in Waverly, Ohio to the late Eli Russell and Georgiana Manbevers Russell. On May 21, 1962 she was united in marriage to Clyde Hall, Jr. who preceded her death on May 9, 2016.

Betty is survived by a son; Clyde "Sonny" Hall, Jr. of Chillicothe; three daughters, Barbara Ison of Chillicothe, Billie Blazer of Kentucky and Willa Kirsch of Lucasville, OhioOhioOo; along with a host of grandchildren and several great-children. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by sons; Virgil Layne, Steven Scotty Hall, Joey Hall and Jason Hall; and two brothers, Eli Russell, Jr. and Alva Russell.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Terry Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
