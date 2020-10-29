Brandy Nichole Ross, 36, of Wheelersburg, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home. She was born October 24, 1984 in Dearborn, MI, a daughter of Kimberly Burdette and her stepfather, Jamie Burdette.
In addition to her mother and stepfather of Hurt, VA, she is survived by her fiance', Eugene Case of Wheelersburg; four children, Gracelyn & Aubrey Ross and Wyatt Case, at home, and Kimberly Personette of Portsmouth; two brothers, Joshua George Winters of Spokane, WA and Joseph Anthony (Marina) Winters of Ogden, UT; a stepbrother, Randy Grimmette of Wheelersburg; a step-granddaughter, Ava Farmer of Portsmouth; and her step-grandmother, Kimberly Ellis of South Shore, KY.
Brandy was a health care provider for Genesis in New Boston and a 2002 graduate of Northwest High School and Scioto County Joint Vocational School where she was in the Dental Assisting program.
Brandy was also preceded in death by her fathers, Joe Winters and David Gunther; and maternal grandparents, Linda Faye & Bruce Ellis.
A visitation for friends and family will be held from 1 to 3 P.M. Saturday at the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth.
Due to state and local health regulations, masks will be required at all times.
