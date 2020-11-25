1/1
Brenda Lee Payne
1962 - 2020
Brenda Lee Payne, 58, of Piketon, Ohio passed peacefully from this life and entered into the next with her family by her side at 12:01 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 after an extensive battle with COPD.

Brenda was born August 22, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of the late Billy Ray Rider and Dorothy Elannor (Amlin) Rider.
Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer (Joe) Blankenship, son, Jonathan Payne, four grandchildren, Austin White, Shania (Henry) Blevins, Brianna Blankenship and Nataleigh Blankenship, great-grandson, Henry Blevins, two brothers, Billy Ray Rider II and Brian Rider and special friend and caregiver, Rosalino. Also surviving are numerous special nieces and nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Kenneth Rider, sister, Deborah Gardner and former husband and dear friend, Larry Edward Payne.

She was a 1981 Graduate of Piketon High School and retired from the Pike County Health Department to be a homemaker. Brenda never knew of a stranger and all that met her loved her. She loved to attend church where she was a former member of Pathway to Christ in Sinking Springs and currently attended Yankee Hill Community Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to Boyer Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
