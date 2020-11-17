Carl V. "Windy" Smith went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Bristol Village National Church Residences in Waverly, Ohio.



Windy was born September 10, 1934 to the late Gertrude (Voelker) Smith and Victor Smith.



He was united in marriage on March 21, 1992 to Ruie (Caudill) Smith who proceed him in death.



Surviving are two sons, Terry Smith of Groveport, Ohio and Tony (Pam) Smith of Beaver, Ohio along with one step daughter Pam (John) Raymond of Columbus, Ohio, four grandchildren Eric (Marine) Smith of New Jersey, Rachel (Brian) Leach of Beaver, Ohio, Cody (Alexis) Smith of Latham, Ohio and Stacy (Alex) Ell of Ashville, Ohio, seven great grandchildren, Dylan and Drew Morton, Jackson and Anderson Smith, Addy, Ezmae and Zoie Smith and one sister, Helen (Smith) Bennett who he loved dearly. She always made sure she had a Tim Horton's coffee for him when she visited. Windy also had a very special niece, Vickie Mullins and her husband Jake who visited with him often. He also had several other nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and wife, Windy was preceded in death by two brothers Paul (Mud) Smith and Robert (Bob) Smith and a daughter in law Lori (Storer) Smith.



Windy was a retired Western Southern Life Insurance Agent. He also enjoyed bowling, playing softball and umpiring baseball and softball.



Later in his life his greatest joy was visiting with people. Windy was a man that never complained and was always positive and jolly. He loved his nurses at Bristol Village along with the other staff. He gave each one a nickname and loved teasing them daily.



Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday November 19, 2020 in the Beaver Union Cemetery with Pastor Ronnie Hines and Pastor Julie Evans officiating. Friends may call from 5-8:00 P.M. Wednesday November 18, 2020 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio. Following CDC guidelines, the family requests those attending visitation to please wear a mask while inside the facilities.



