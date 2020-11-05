Carmen Joan (Dailey) McGraw, 86, of Chillicothe passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at National Church Residences (Traditions), Chillicothe. She was born December 19, 1933 in Chillicothe, daughter of Clifford Eugene Dailey and Carmen Phryne (Oakes) Dailey. Preceding her in death was her father, mother, brother Tom E. Dailey Sr, son Keith and infant niece Devyn Shelby Dailey.



Surviving are her nephews Scott (Gloria) Dailey, Tom (Sung Jin) Dailey, Todd Dailey, Justin Horsely; niece Alannah Dailey; and many cousins including Shelley Pummill-Simpson, Brittany Pummill, Jenny Oakes, Anne Lamotte, Amy Lamotte, Andy Boughton, Thom Boughton and Madelyn Brewer. Her many dear friends were a great source of joy and comfort.



Carmen was a 38-year employee of Mead Paper, retiring in 1996.



Carmen was devoted to her family and friends, and especially to the care of her son Keith F. McGraw. Her "bigger than life" personality touched all those who knew her. She was passionate about animals, mental health, travel and spending time with friends and family.



She loved her "adopted" family at Traditions, where she was a resident for more than two years. The family is full of gratitude to her caregivers there.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME. The family will welcome friends from 10:00am until the hour of service on Friday. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601.



The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

