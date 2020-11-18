Carroll "Pete" Lee Roach, age 87, of Jackson, Ohio passed away November 14th, 2020 in Oak Hill, Ohio. He was born July 10th, 1933 in Oak Hill, Ohio to the late Forrest Elwood and Ressie Marie (Johnson) Roach.
Pete was a graduate of Jackson High School class of 1951. He then went into the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Carson in Colorado. He then went on to work at different brickyards for several years while raising his children. He eventually retired as a deep coal miner from Waterloo Coal. His only hobbies were spending time with his family, working in the yard, and taking walks.
He is survived by his lifelong companion of 46 years, Karen Coppock; nine children: Vicky (Craig) Oiler of Columbus, Ohio, Tami Cote of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Teresa (Greg) Lewis of Mooresville, North Carolina; Michael (Thressia) Roach of Jackson, Ohio, Deidra (Billy) Reed of Mt. Gilead, Ohio, and Kelly Coppock, Shawn (Nicole) Roach, Kristen (Jason) Roach, and Joshua (Lindsey) Roach all of Jackson, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Donna Jean Manis of Lenoir, Tennessee, Judy (Tom) Hunt of Grove City, Ohio, David (Linda) Roach of Grove City, Ohio, and James (Patti) Roach of Oak Hill, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Brandon Paul Coppock; and siblings: Mary Decker, Richard Roach, Charles Wayne Roach, Russell Roach, Glenna Catalono, and Wanda Fern Snedegar.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 from 11AM-2PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home with Terry Waldron officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at C.M. Cemetery in Oak Hill, Ohio. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com