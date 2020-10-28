1/1
Charles Nelson Osborn
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Nelson Osborn, 84, of Marietta Road, Chillicothe, Ohio passed 3:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Charles was born March 10, 1936 in Piketon, Ohio, the son of the late Ernest Mitchell Osborn and Edith Avenelle (Carson) Osborn. On May 25, 1996, he was united in marriage to Terrye (Parkinson) Osborn, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Tammy (Marty) Osborne, Debbie Osborn and John Osborn, two step-daughters, Lindsay (Jeremy) Galloway and Brandy (Jeff) Hughes, twelve grandchildren, Joshua (Tasha), Jacob, Dakota (Autumn), Mason (Vardui), Jessica (Josh), Austin, Tifani, Corey, Easton (Kaiti), Sebastian (Gail), Brycen and Scarlett, five great-grandchildren, Zoe, Graham, Emalyn, Jack and Collin, brother, Preston (Cathie) Osborn, sister-in-law, Barbara Osborne and nephew, Mike McFann.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, Donna Mae Osborn, Mary Frances "Frankie" Osborn, Ruthie Caudill and Norma McFann and one brother, Richard Osborn.

Charles retired from OVEC in 1996 as an Electrical Coordinator, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, Mayor of the Village of Piketon for 16 years, Pike County Commissioner for 8 years and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Portsmouth.

A celebration of life will be held 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Comfort Inn in Piketon, Ohio.

www.boyerfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
04:30 - 07:30 PM
Comfort Inn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved