Clifford Allen "Owl" Stiltner
1960 - 2020
Clifford Allen "Owl" Stiltner, age 59, of Jackson, Ohio passed away Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born December 6th, 1960 in Grundy, Virginia to Bonnie "Sue" (Charles) Stiltner and the late Clifford Stiltner.

He is survived by his life partner, Sabrina Baker; children: Keisha (Aaron) Gammon, Christopher Baker, Brandon (Regina) Stiltner, Shannon (Cliff) McNeal; and grandchildren: Asa, Seth, Devin, Peyton, Cash, Ava, and Ashtyn; siblings: Kathy (John) Rosenberger, Jennifer King, and Pat Stiltner.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Stiltner.

He was a member of the AMVETS, VFW, and the Elks.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 6th, 2020 from 4-8PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home
28 Harding Ave
Jackson, OH 45640
(740) 286-2010
