D. Farrel Johnson
1918 - 2020
D. Farrel Johnson, 102, of Bourneville, passed from this life at 5:41am Monday, November 2, 2020, at Liberty Village of Chillicothe.

He was born June 13, 1918, in Fayette Co. to the late David and Nellie (Dennewitz) Johnson. He was married on February 24, 1941, to the late Janet A. Crusie Johnson.

From this union were 3 children: Ardella Walters, of Chillicothe, David (Judy) Johnson, of Upper Twin Rd., and Marlin (Nancy) Johnson, of Chillicothe; 5 grandchildren: Samuel (Melanie) Walters, Christopher (Stacy) Johnson, Mallory (Dustin) Wagoner, Brian (Shannon) Johnson, and Jeffrey (Devon) Johnson, a step-grandson Steve Gumm; 9 great-grandchildren: Casey and Cory Walters, Molli and Jenni Walters, Lane and Dylan Johnson, Tessa Wagoner, and Dahlia and Max Johnson; two step-great-grandchildren: Holly and Sam Ervin; plus many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers and sisters-in-law Melvin and Violet Johnson, and Clark and Evelyn Johnson; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Reginald and Laverne Crusie; a grandson Daniel F. Walters; and a son-in-law Franklin E. Walters.

Farrel was a WWII Army Veteran and served four and a half years. He then became a contractor and laid block, brick and stone, building many houses and buildings until he went to work at the VA Hospital in the Engineering Department from where he retired. During retirement he enjoyed working in his garden, fishing, deer hunting and woodworking in his garage. He was a member of the Bourneville Christian Union Church. He had many friends and was a friend to many. His family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone working at Liberty Village.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 8, at 2pm at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Gary Sollars officiating. Military graveside services will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 12-2pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bourneville Christian Union Church, c/o Peggy Kimberlin, 3196 Windy Ridge Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
