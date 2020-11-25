Dana Boggs departed from this world on Nov. 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Gene K. Boggs and their family, daughter Robin Travis and sons John (Rob) Travis (Tammy) and Justin Travis (Teresa). Also surviving are grandchildren Lindsey Hensler (Jon), Nicholas Wolford (Janessa), Savannah Bell, Jaymen, Hayleigh, and Makenna Travis, Hannah Travis, and Jacob Graham. Dana was blessed with two great-grandchildren who brought so much love and joy into her life, Emmitt and Ellie Hensler.
Also surviving are sister Karen (Jack) Humpreys, special niece Jennie Langley (Bruce) and David and Sarah Langley, brothers and sisters-in-law David and Barb Boggs, Allen and Vicky Boggs, Kim Thacker and mother-in-law Dolly Thacker, brother Rusty Rankin, two very special family members Lib Spires and Stella Alexander, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Dana was preceded in death by her mother Jennie Rippeth, father Ramon Rankin, sisters Cathi Escamilla, Ramona Hill, Kathleen Alther, and Patricia Rankin, father-in-law Harold Thacker and brother-in-law Kenny Boggs.
She will be missed, loved and remembered by many.
The family will receive friends at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. Funeral service will be at 5 p.m. with Jon Hensler officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home and Southern Ohio Cremation Services. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.