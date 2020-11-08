1/1
Darren Lee Tackett
1965 - 2020
Darren Lee Tackett, 55, of Piketon Road, Piketon, Ohio passed 4:50 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 in OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

Darren was born August 24, 1965 in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth Edward Tackett and Jeanette (Mullins) Tackett of Piketon.

Also surviving are a daughter, Cassi Tackett, four granddaughters, Rayleigh, Aaryon, Annleicia, and Audreiella, five sisters, Mary Bryant, Debra Slark, Rebecca Bowen, Melissa Brown, and Rhonda Swartz, brother, Kenneth Edward Tackett Jr., and best friends, Virgil Selvage and Colin Hamilton.

He was preceded in death by his father, son, Brandon Lee Tackett, and grandparents, William and Dorothy Tackett and William and Bessie Mullins.

Darren was a laborer.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Minister Scott Judge officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Latham Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
