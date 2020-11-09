1/
Debra Norris
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Debra Norris, 61, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence.

She was born July 19, 1959 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William David and Shirley Ann Newman Wheeler.

Debra was a former Finance Director for ADAMHS and attended Lucasville Emmanuel United Methodist Church. She was a 1977 Unioto High School graduate and received a Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University and her Master's in Business Administration from Capital University. Debra loved watching old movies and reading books.

She is survived by her husband, David Alan Norris, whom she married September 18, 1982 in Chillicothe; and one son, Daniel David (Elizabeth) Norris of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Debra was also preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Krandall.

Graveside services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Lucasville Cemetery with Mike Musser officiating. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
NOV
10
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
McKinley Funeral Home
NOV
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Lucasville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 9, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers. The Klaykos
Marcy Klayko
Family
November 9, 2020
