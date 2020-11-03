1/1
Dewey Raymond Beaver
1941 - 2020
Dewey Raymond Beaver, age 79, of Wellston, formerly of Grove City passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home in Wellston. He was born July 14, 1941 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Raymond and Helen Beaver.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marge (Blackburn) Beaver, of Wellston; sons, Scott (Rhonda) Beaver, of Lancaster, Ohio and Steve Beaver, of Orient, Ohio; grandchildren, Andrew (Kayla), Thomas, Brody, Brooke, Sierra and Natalie Beaver; great grandchildren, Madison, Ayden, Annalaura and Hudson. Also surviving are numerous friends and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Marcia Beaver.

Dewey retired as a sales manager at Haydocy Pontiac in Columbus, Ohio. If you ever met Dewey, he was a guy that you would never forget. He was the life of the party and had an amazing sense of humor. He had a caring heart and was a generous man willing to help anyone. He was proud of his family of veterans and anyone who fought for his country. He was patriotic and was very proud of his sons, grandsons and granddaughter who all served in the military. He loved his family dearly and loved his friends. His many friends of the VFW and Amvets of Jackson were his second family.

Friends may call Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Public graveside services will follow at 3:00 PM at Concord Cemetery, 6244 Hoover Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Adena Cancer Clinic, 272 Hospital Road, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 in his memory. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home
NOV
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Concord Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home
28 Harding Ave
Jackson, OH 45640
(740) 286-2010
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 3, 2020
My husband and I have known Dewey for more then 40 years.We lived next door to him and he was a man that was unforgettable,funny and also a layed back person.R I P (Chuck)
Brenda Schuler
Friend
