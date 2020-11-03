1/1
Donald W. Westin
1946 - 2020
1/1
Donald W. Westin, 74, of Chillicothe, passed away Friday evening October 30, 2020 at the Adena Medical Center, following a short illness.

He was born March 18 1946 in Painesville, Ohio to Carl and Eleanor Westin who have both preceded him in death. He was a brother to Larry Westin, who currently resides in Mentor, Ohio.

Surviving Don is his wife of 54 years, Kaye Westin (Harriger), and daughters Julie Beatty (Westin), and Joan Pinchot (Westin). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, James Beatty, Christopher Beatty, Olivia Beatty, and Savannah Pinchot.

Don served with the Coast Guard four years and was also a proficient computer programmer. He loved skiing, football, and enjoyed traveling with Kaye to different countries. His most memorable times were those spent with family at rented lake houses every year. He became the self-appointed skipper of the family owned pontoon boat, and loved piloting his "crew" around the lakes.

Don is now free from life's storms, and has found safe harbor with God, He is now permanently docked in Heaven. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends, and will forever be our Captain.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
