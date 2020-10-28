1/1
Donise L. (Womeldorf) Blankenship
1948 - 2020
Donise L. Blankenship, age 72, of Wellston, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home. She was born October 16, 1948 in Wellston, Ohio, daughter of the late Erskin Erwin Womeldorf and Arvella Emma Lindauer Womeldorf. Donise was a 1966 graduate of Wellston High School, and a graduate of the Hocking School of Nursing. She was a LPN who was formerly employed at Twin Maples Nursing Facility for 17 years. Donise was a loving caretaker to all. She always loved to be on the go and travel whenever she could. She also enjoyed fishing, cooking, spending time with her family, and she loved to be on Facebook.

Donise is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Leonard Blankenship, whom she married December 30, 1966; daughters and sons-in-law, Janis and Troy Shaw of Wellston, Rene and Gilbert Nichols of Toledo and Michelle and Chris Conley of Freeport, Oh.; grandchildren, Zachary Conley, Emily Nichols, Kaitlyn Rafferty, Justin Rafferty, Levi Rafferty, Kelsey Conley and Caleb Nichols; brothers and sisters-in-law, Von and Theresa Womeldorf of Wellston and John and Bev Womeldorf of Hamden; sisters-in-law, Mary Womeldorf of Hamden, and Gay Mahle, Cheri Thompson and Angie Henry, all of Wellston, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides her parents, Donise was preceded in death by siblings, Doris Kelly (Bill), Mary Ann Womeldorf, Kay Helmbrecht, Alma Stewart (Fred) and Sam Womeldorf; and sisters-in-law, Sherry Womeldorf and Debbie Hatten.

Calling hours will be Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 5 to 8 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 1 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Ervin officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery. For those attending the services, facial coverings are required inside the building, along with social distancing practicing. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-fh.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
NOV
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
740-384-2424
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
Our hearts go out to the family .
Roger & Rebecca Maynard
Friend
October 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss may
Robin Scarrett
Friend
October 27, 2020
Donise will always be loved and missed very much by many. Most of my childhood memories include Donise and her family. She was a mom to all who entered her door, and all were always welcome. I know she is a guardian angel to her family whom she was proud of and loved very much. ❤
Polly Compston
Friend
