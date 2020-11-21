Doris L. Balzer, age 84 of Jackson, passed from this life into eternal life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born on February 21, 1936 in Jackson, Ohio.
She enjoyed baking, spending time with family and attending Buckeye Community Baptist Church for 50 years – praising and appreciating every single moment God has gave her in the beautiful life she has lived.
Preceded in death by husband George Butler; mother and father: Mostyn and Mabel (Osborne) Mercer; brother Harold Mercer; and a great-grandson Braydon Andrews.
Survived by husband Philip Balzer; sons: George Jr. (Ruth) Butler, David (Cindy) Butler and Danny (Rhonda) Butler – all of Jackson, Ohio; brothers and sisters: Shirley (Clinton) Yinger, Paul (Penny) Mercer, Roger (Joyce) Mercer, Randy (Cathy) Mercer and James Mercer; and grandchildren: Bradley (Candice) Butler, Courtney (John) Butler, Tiffany (Andy) Hoyt, Joshua (Kelli) Butler, Katelon (Jacob) Houck, Taylor (Erik) Noel and Breanna (Dylan) Gragg. Also surviving are several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Buckeye Church Cemetery on Saturday, November 21st at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Allie Skaggs officiating.
Arrangements are by the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.
