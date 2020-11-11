Dorothy L. Simpson, 76, of Chillicothe, died 7:04 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe following a brief illness.
She was born December 3, 1943, in Chillicothe, to the late Claude and Eunice Cottrill Claytor. She was married to the late Melvin Simpson.
Surviving are children, Julius Lee (Jillian) Simpson, of Chillicothe, Tammy Haymons and Dina Conner, both of Tennessee; grandchildren, Chelsea, Scarllet, Jocelynn, Honestie, Danika, Anjillbela, Christopher, Uriah, Juliella and Eliah; several great grandchildren; a brother, Floyd (Hazel) Claytor, of Chillicothe; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Pearl Rapp.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests, memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. 2nd Street, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com.