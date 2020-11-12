1/
Dorothy Mae Brunner
1934 - 2020
Dorothy Mae Brunner, 86, of Beaver, went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 12, 2020 at SOMC Medical Center. Born April 30, 1934 in Johnson County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Forrest and Ruthie E. Lemaster, she attended Stockdale United Christian Church and was a homemaker.

She is survived by two sons, Charles M. (Nancy) Brunner, John D. (Cynthia) Brunner; two daughters, Sandra K. (Rick) Villarreal, Cheryl L. (Bruce) Overly; ten grandchildren, Steven Brunner, Savanna Canter, Jenna Brunner, Emma Brunner, Cody Moczygemba, Abigail Villarreal, Nathan Villarreal, Hannah Walker, Abbigail Overly, Jacob Overly; three great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Brunner, Jackson Brunner, John Luke Canter; two brothers, Earl Lemaster, Lonnie Lemaster, and one sister, Loretta Conley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John Albert "Jack" Brunner on May 29, 2007 whom she married March 11, 1955; one grandson, Albert Brunner; two sisters, one in infancy, Mary Hamilton, and one brother, Jesse Lemaster.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Stockdale Cemetery in Stockdale with Pastor Chris Clark officiating. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Stockdale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
