Dorothy Mae Robinette
1937 - 2020
Dorothy Mae Robinette, age 83, of McArthur, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her home.

The oldest of 7 children, Dorothy was born June 8, 1937 in Vinton County, Ohio to the late Clarence Thomas Hughes and Mary Alzina Brooks Hughes. She was a former employee of Vinton County National Bank, as well as a private home health caregiver to many. Dorothy was a sweet, kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother who took pride in taking care of others. She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Richard Robinette (Kimberly) of Hamden, George Thomas Robinette (Jackie) of McArthur, David Robinette of McArthur, Brenda Faulkner (Larry) of McArthur, Roy Robinette (Tracey) of McArthur, Dennis Robinette of McArthur and Misty Hayes (David) of Ray; daughter-in-law, Deanna Robinette of McArthur; twin siblings, Jay Hughes (Carol) of McArthur and Kay Morris (Micky) of Hamden; along with 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Dwight Robinette in 1995; son, Errol Dean Robinette; grandson, Tylor Hale; and siblings, Emmett Hughes, Florence Ousley, Jean Marcum and Sandy Sharp. Calling hours will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in the Elk Cemetery in McArthur. For those attending, facial coverings are required inside the building along with the practice of social distancing.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
NOV
4
Funeral service
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
11 entries
November 2, 2020
So sorry to hear this, our prayers go to her entire family. One of my favorite people. Loved her chicken casserole. Still rave about it. God bless you all
David Graham
Friend
November 2, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Dorothy's family. Praying that God will provide you comfort and your loving memories help heal your broken heart.
Michael & Kathy Sowers
Friend
November 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bruce n brenda Prater
Friend
November 2, 2020
May the GOD of all peace comfort you and your family Rick Robinette. We’re praying for you all.
William & Carla Norris
Family
November 2, 2020
Dorothy was a joy to take care of always so sweet an nice I will truly miss her someone I enjoyed seeing may you r.i.p miss Dorothy your hospice aide betty ❤
Betty Wolford
Friend
November 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful neighbor & Friend. Prayers for peace and comfort to the family during this time.
Ruth Jarvis
Neighbor
November 2, 2020
Aunt Dorthy I have so many wonderful memories from being out to the house to the family reunions! You are going to be truly missed by many. I know you are home now with Uncle Dwight and family. I know you will continue to watch over everyone. Love Shawna
Shawna Valdes
Family
November 2, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Kirt Ward
November 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Sending prayers your way.
Esther Johnson
Family
November 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers your way.
November 2, 2020
Esther Johnson
Family
