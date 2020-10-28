Douglas Alfred Taylor was born on April 25, 1935 on Sulphur Creek Road in Southern Adams County to the late Alfred and Sarah (Furnier) Taylor. Later, along with his parents and siblings, Doug moved to a big, two-story farmhouse on a small farm in the Sandy Springs area in Stout, Ohio. Doug spent the majority of his life farming the fields, raising herds of animals, and multitudes of crops on this land. Later, Doug moved his own family into this big, two-story farmhouse. Doug was known for the amazing and bountiful gardens he raised on this land. Doug was called home on October 25, 2020, while surrounded by loved ones inside the big, white farmhouse that he lived in for so many years and that he loved so dearly.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Richmond) Taylor, who he adored and cherished and married on July 24, 1954. They shared 42 loving years together on this earth. From this marriage they had one child, Gloria (Mike) Morgan. Gloria was forever known as "Babe" to her devoted Daddy. Doug loved his daughter beyond measure. They spent many hours together canning the bounty of their garden. They shared an indescribable bond, one that never faltered and stood the test of time. Even though Gloria will forever miss her Daddy, she will forever be blessed by his presence in her life.
Doug was preceded in death by three sisters; Rosemary Church, Ellen Fitzgerald, and Alberta Burchett.
When Doug became a grandfather, he warned the title of Pappy, which slowly started to be shared by all of his extended family and many in the community. Pappy leaves behind several of his greatest joys on this earth, his grandchildren, Lora Beth (Brandon) Hayslip and Michael Morgan, all of Stout, Ohio and five great-grandchildren; Dalton, Remington, Dusty, Jadyn, and Sylvia.
Doug began his professional career at the Stockham Ice Company in Portsmouth, Ohio. Later in life he worked for HomeCity Ice. For over 50 years, Doug was a dedicated and hardworking employee, while working endless hours to provide for his family. Along with way Doug made many friends within both of these companies. But of all of the friends, coworkers, and acquaintances that he worked with, none compared to being able to work many years beside his beloved nephew, Wayne Parker.
Doug was a member of the Germany Hill Church family, where he was known not for many words, but words that were genuine and full of God's love. As those who love him mourn the loss of his humble man, Doug now is born again in the presence of his Heavenly Father.
Doug leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in Christ, and a special friend, Margie Faulkner.
With Doug's passing this world loses a library full of stories, wisdom that is only found in a life lived like his, many time forgotten remedies and old wise tales. The world has lost a man with a big heart, a man where the example he led always spoke louder than words, a man whose hands always showed the work of his life, and a man that loved beyond measure. This world has lost a man that loved God first and his family second, while never putting his needs before any of these. Doug is one of the gentlemen that can be described as "they don't make them like that anymore" and for this reason, this world will never be the same again.
The family of Doug Taylor asks that you join them for visitation on Thursday from 5 to 8:00 PM at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth to celebrate this amazing life he lived. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 with Gene Kitchen officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery where Doug can overlook the land he farmed and loved so much.