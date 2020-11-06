Earl M. Kuhn, 87, of Chillicothe passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence.
He was born January 8, 1933, in Ross County to the late John H. and Bessie L. Roush Kuhn. On January 8, 2004, he married the love of his life, the former Anna Marie Morgan who survives.
Surviving are children, Vicki L. Wolfe, of North Carolina, Terri L. Crawford, of Columbus, OH, Beretta Prince, of Frankfort, OH, Rebecca Krupla; stepdaughters, Sandra Carnes Nunn, Emily Carnes Carmean and Beverly Carnes Overly; grandchildren, Charity Wolfe and Danielle Arnett, Bradley (Maggie) Crawford, Barbara Colliton, Michael Olson, Brandy Olson, Mitch, Matt and Beth Frank; several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a special friends, Dennis McKeever and Brian Efaw, both of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by brothers, John, Alfred, Joseph and Willard "Butch" Kuhn and a sister, Bessie "Bet" Smallridge.
Earl retired from Pickaway-Ross Vocational School and was U.S. Air Force Korean war veteran. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Air National Guard of Ohio. He was a member of the Pickaway Lodge #23, the Ross County Shrine Club and he was a Ross and Pickaway County Sheriff Deputy.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Stanley Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 -8 p.m. on Saturday where a Masonic service will be held 8 p.m.
