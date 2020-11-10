Edward R. Stevens, age 71, of Wellston, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born January 13, 1949 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Carl and Mary (Hatton) Stevens.
Ed was a former employee of Goodyear/Meridian in Jackson. In previous years, Ed went hunting, fishing and enjoyed shooting guns. He also enjoyed attending auctions and flea markets and was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns. Most of all, Ed loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Nola Brown of Reynoldsburg, Tammy Stevens of Chillicothe and Phoebe Stevens of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Ashley Hamilton of Reynoldsburg, Zachery Doles of Portsmouth and Anthony Stevens of South Bloomfield; great-grandchildren, Easton, Evan, Bentley, Dominic, Sawyer, Noah and Elizabeth; sister, Lucy Oakes of Londonderry; best friend, John Wallace of Wellston; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Stevens in 2018; sister, Carolyn; and brothers, Curtis, Bill and Floyd.
In keeping with Ed's wishes, his body was cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.