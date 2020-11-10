1/1
Edward R. Stevens
1949 - 2020
Edward R. Stevens, age 71, of Wellston, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born January 13, 1949 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Carl and Mary (Hatton) Stevens.

Ed was a former employee of Goodyear/Meridian in Jackson. In previous years, Ed went hunting, fishing and enjoyed shooting guns. He also enjoyed attending auctions and flea markets and was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns. Most of all, Ed loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughters, Nola Brown of Reynoldsburg, Tammy Stevens of Chillicothe and Phoebe Stevens of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Ashley Hamilton of Reynoldsburg, Zachery Doles of Portsmouth and Anthony Stevens of South Bloomfield; great-grandchildren, Easton, Evan, Bentley, Dominic, Sawyer, Noah and Elizabeth; sister, Lucy Oakes of Londonderry; best friend, John Wallace of Wellston; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Stevens in 2018; sister, Carolyn; and brothers, Curtis, Bill and Floyd.

In keeping with Ed's wishes, his body was cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
Love you guys and I pray that the Lord will heal your broken heart and bind your mind with all the loving memories you have of uncle Eddie as a daily blessing to you for courage and strength to show the world just how great and magnificent of a man and father uncle Eddie was . His Legacy will forever be Written in my heart !!! RIH uncle Eddie ❤
Anthony Hopkins
Family
November 9, 2020
I hope you knew how much you are loved and how much you meant to all of us ! You will forever be in hearts ! We love you so much !!
Prayers sent to our family !
Rebecca Hopkins
Family
November 9, 2020
Ed you was the best thing that happened to my sister you two were the perfect couple i remember always staying with you guys babysitting the girls i remember the talk we had a few months ago and i will do what you adviced me you will be missed fly high with the angels tell joan and Diane i love them until we meet again
Alma Wilson
Family
