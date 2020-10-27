Enon - Eileen Miller Foster, 96, of Enon, Ohio passed 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 in Fairborn, Ohio after a brief illness.Eileen was born January 17, 1924 in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence Miller and Lucy (Anderson) Miller. Surviving are a son, Van (Connie) Foster, daughter Alice (Gaylon) Ward, grandchildren, Van Foster II, Tracie Waldron and Tiffany Hoppes, brother Jerry Miller, special friend, Mae Dalton and good neighbors, Bill and Sue, and Terry.Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister and brother-in-law, Margery and Bob Deacon.She was married to her husband Jack for 63 wonderful years before his passing in 2010. After graduation from Waverly High School in 1942, Eileen worked as a librarian in Waverly, Ohio before marrying Jack and relocating for his employment with the railroad. They moved to Enon where they started a family in 1954. There wasn't anything she loved more than spending time with her family. She was always known for a large flower and vegetable garden every year, including the summer of 2020. She also loved watching her Ohio State Buckeyes.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Evergreen Union Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Larry Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Eileen's name to Mad River Township/Enon Fire and EMS Department, 260 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 395, Enon, Ohio 45323