Elmer R. Schaffer
1934 - 2020
Elmer R. Schaffer, 86, of Chillicothe, went home to be with his Lord and Savior and beloved wife at 5:48 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.

He was born August 10, 1934, in Ross County, to the late Trenton H. and Lucy Burton Schaffer. On September 28, 1951, he married the former Phyllis R. Sommers who died October 8, 2019.

Surviving are daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Hartmus, of Chillicothe and Debbie (Kenny) Vaughn, of Kingston; a son, Roy (Donna) Schaffer, of South Bloomfield; grandchildren, Shannon Williams, Joel (Cheryl) Vaughn, Trenton (Courtney) Schaffer and Dannielle Schaffer; great grandchildren, Simon Vaughn, Martin Vaughn, Matt Williams, Alex Young, Xavier Detty, Adrianne Kellough and Jacob Schaffer; a brother-in-law, Eddie Cook, of Londonderry; special family friends, George Lavender, Shirley Dailey and Don and Cathy Houser; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son, Henry R. Schaffer and a sister, Georgia Cook.

Elmer retired from the Mead Corporation. He was a member of High Street CCCU and U.P.I.U. Local 731. Elmer was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors.

The family would like to thank the staff at Signature Healthcare and the Heartland Hospice Care Team.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Rev. Don Houser officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In an effort to keep from spreading Covid-19, all attendees will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
