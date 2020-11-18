1/
Emmitt Lee Hamlin Sr.
1937 - 2020
Emmitt Lee Hamlin, Sr. 83 of Bourneville passed from this life Tuesday, November 17, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was born March 10, 1937 in Ross County the son of the late Woodrow and Miley (Powers) Hamlin. On August 10, 1957 he married the love of his life Brenda Sue Felts who passed from this life March 10, 2003.

He is survived by his children Roger Hamlin, Tracy (Ralph) Stewart, Amy Hamlin, Tammy Hamlin, Debbie (Dave) Lazar, Theresa Cox, Martha Ann Mathur; son-in-law Shawn Murray; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters Juanita Cartee and Amy Berry; brother Lonnie Hamlin and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife Emmitt was preceded in death by four children Jerry Dean Hamlin, Emmitt L. Hamlin, Jr., Evonne Worley and Molly Murray; brothers Lewis, JB and Wayland

Emmitt was never one to sit still. He retired from the Railroad and he loved working outdoors and taking care of his animals, even the ones that were not his. He had a special place in his heart for Xander and Emmitt which made him smile and turned his bad days into good.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday November 21, 2020 in the Twin Township Cemetery with the Rev. Lonnie Hamlin officiating. No calling will be observed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings and social distancing are required. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME of Bainbridge is serving the family.

Those wishing to sign Emmitt's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home

