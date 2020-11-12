Floyd Ronald Stiffler, age 80, of Jackson, passed away at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was born in Jackson on Oct. 30, 1940 to the late Lloyd and Eyota "Ivory" (Stratten) Stiffler.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane "Janie" (Caskey) Stiffler; sons: Corey A. Stiffler and Troy R. Stiffler (Carrie); and grandchildren: Tyler R. Stiffler and Shelby M. (Galyk) Cruz. Also surviving are siblings: Herman Stiffler and Mary Frisby; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters: William, Clifford, Juanita, Carlos, Alice, Melinda, Yvonne, Gaston, Gene, Larry and Margaret.
Floyd was born and raised in Jackson, but lived in Shelby and Westerville before moving back to Jackson following retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a truck driver for Nabisco. He was a member of the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene.
Funeral services will be held at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m., with Pastor Todd Barlow officiating. Military services will be provided by the Jackson County Chapter 45 of the Disabled American Veterans. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service on Saturday from 12 p.m. (noon) up until the time of the service at 3 p.m.
Per State of Ohio and Jackson County Health Department recommendations, face masks will be required and social distancing must be maintained. Arrangements are by the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.