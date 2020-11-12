Garry Carter, 79, of Greenfield passed from this life Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Catherine's of Washington Court House. He was born September 30, 1941 in Madison County the son of the late Emil and Nell (Cox) Carter.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Sheila M. (Pinkerton) Carter whom he married October 2, 1965. He is also survived by grandchildren Sabrina, Devin and Logan Carter; sisters Patsy Greene, Grace (Herb) Bartley and Denise Carter; brothers Keith Carter and Lynn (Norma) Carter; sister-in-law Phyllis Blake; brother-in-law Tony (Evelyn) Pinkerton and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Garry was preceded in death by their son Kevin in April of 2016; brother Cecil Carter; sister Gail Morris; sister-in-law Leona Carter; and his father and mother-in-law Joe and Ruth Pinkerton
Garry was in the Army from 1962-1965. He was employed by Collins Packing, Cudahy Cheese in Washington Court House, and Schneider Transport where he retired in 2003 after almost 30 years. The last 16 of those years he and Sheila drove as a team. Garry enjoyed his grandchildren, reading, his cats (Martha, Buddy, Digger and Hannah) and eating breakfast at the Dutch Kitchen near Bainbridge.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be at the Greenfield Church of Christ with Danny Dodds officiating. Friends may watch the service 3 pm Sunday on the Churches Facebook Page. Burial of Garry's cremains will take place at a later date. The ANDERSON-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Greenfield is serving the family. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Please leave the family a personal remembrance of Garry on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com