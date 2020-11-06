Gathel Pertuset, 89, of Otway, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Rest Haven Nursing Home in McDermott, Ohio. She was born November 19, 1930 in Greenup County, Kentucky to the late Leburn and Dovie (Pack) Boggs.Surviving are three children, William Eichenlaub and wife Linda Kay of McDermott, Tammy Roosa and husband Jerry of Frankfort and Kammie Crabtree and husband Darron of McDermott; brother, Paul Boggs of Troy, Ohio; 8 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Gathel was preceded in death by three husbands, Ronald Lee Eichenlaub, Milton Esty Davis and Joseph Mitchell Pertuset, two daughters, Brenda Davis and Cherisa Eichenlaub, five brothers, James Boggs, Virgil Boggs, Clayton Boggs, Carl Boggs and Sherman Boggs, four sisters, Kathleen Evans, Imogene Taylor, Ada Moore and Bertha May Boggs and two great great grandchildren, Landon and Faith.Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Oswego Cemetery with Frank Wylie Jr. officiating. Local arrangements are under the direction of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway.