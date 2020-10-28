Geneva Mae Dunn, 90, of Florida, formerly of New Boston, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. Born on March 16, 1930 in Trinity, KY, she was a daughter of the late Charles "Mitch" Osborne and Carrie Craig Osborne and was a housewife.



Geneva was a member of Milldale Road Church of Christ in Christian Union.



Also preceding her in death were her husband, Thurman Dunn, and a son, Gary Wayne Dunn, and sisters, Frances Hendrickson and Opal VanHoose



Surviving are her only son, Randy (Debra) Dunn of Orlando; a daughter-in-law, Jill Dunn of Winter Park, Fla., grandchildren, Gary Wayne, Jr., Heather Renae and Jeremy, and her only niece, Sue Henderson Hughes of Tollesboro, KY.



A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday, October 30th, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Bernie Twinam officiating.



The family will receive guests at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE after 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Masks will be required, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

