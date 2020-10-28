1/
Geneva Mae Dunn
1930 - 2020
Geneva Mae Dunn, 90, of Florida, formerly of New Boston, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. Born on March 16, 1930 in Trinity, KY, she was a daughter of the late Charles "Mitch" Osborne and Carrie Craig Osborne and was a housewife.

Geneva was a member of Milldale Road Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Thurman Dunn, and a son, Gary Wayne Dunn, and sisters, Frances Hendrickson and Opal VanHoose

Surviving are her only son, Randy (Debra) Dunn of Orlando; a daughter-in-law, Jill Dunn of Winter Park, Fla., grandchildren, Gary Wayne, Jr., Heather Renae and Jeremy, and her only niece, Sue Henderson Hughes of Tollesboro, KY.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday, October 30th, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Bernie Twinam officiating.

The family will receive guests at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE after 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Masks will be required, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
422 Harding Avenue
Sciotoville, OH 45662
(740) 776-2115
